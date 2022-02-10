Left Menu

S.Africa's SAPREF refinery to pause operations indefinitely in March

South Africa's largest refinery, SAPREF, a 50/50 joint venture between oil majors BP and Shell will pause operations indefinitely from March 22 as its owners consider selling the plant. Situated in the east coast city of Durban, SAPREF has a nameplate capacity of 180,000 barrels per day and accounts for around 35% of the refining capacity in Africa's most industrialised economy, a net importer of petroleum products.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:37 IST
S.Africa's SAPREF refinery to pause operations indefinitely in March
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's largest refinery, SAPREF, a 50/50 joint venture between oil majors BP and Shell will pause operations indefinitely from March 22 as its owners consider selling the plant.

Situated in the east coast city of Durban, SAPREF has a nameplate capacity of 180,000 barrels per day and accounts for around 35% of the refining capacity in Africa's most industrialised economy, a net importer of petroleum products. "The decision has been taken to allow an informed finalization on the various options available to the shareholders, a sale option being the most preferred," said the statement.

"Until decisions about the future of the plant have been made – including a possible change of ownership – the SAPREF shareholders are unable to commit to further investment in the refinery," the operators said. In September, South Africa's petroleum industry body SAPIA warned the country's refinery capacity could become obsolete within two years as the government pushed to introduce rules meant to reduce sulphur emissions from 2023.

The South African Petroleum Industry Association, which represents oil firms such as BP and Shell that operate local refineries, has deadlocked with government in talks to finance the upgrade of six refineries to cleaner fuels at an estimated cost of $3.9 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022