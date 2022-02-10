France to boost solar energy capacity beyond 100 GW by 2050, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France plans to multiply its solar energy production capacities roughly tenfold by 2050.

Solar energy capacities should reach a capacity over 100 gigawatt by 2050, while off-shore wind capacity should grow to 40 gigawatt from virtually zero at the moment, Macron said in a speech outlining his plans for France's future energy mix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)