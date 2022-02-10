France to boost solar energy capacity beyond 100 GW by 2050, says Macron
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2022
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that France plans to multiply its solar energy production capacities roughly tenfold by 2050.
Solar energy capacities should reach a capacity over 100 gigawatt by 2050, while off-shore wind capacity should grow to 40 gigawatt from virtually zero at the moment, Macron said in a speech outlining his plans for France's future energy mix.
