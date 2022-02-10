Left Menu

Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo

Lukkenaar said keepers wanted to be sure the calf, who was around 50kg at birth and now weighs more than 200kg, would be robust enough to cope with any "skirmish". With rhinoceros species endangered, Stark will remain in Arnhem until he is about three years old, when he will be transferred to another zoo as part of a European breeding program.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:13 IST
Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Stark the rhino calf touched noses with a zebra but found an inquisitive giraffe a bit too tall for comfort when he ventured out of his Dutch zoo enclosure for the first time on Thursday.

Under the watchful eye of his two-tonne (4,400 lb) mother, the three-month-old took the measure of the 10-hectare expanse of land that will be his new home, cautiously interacting with some of the other animals he might encounter on the African savannah. "He was curious... (and) also a little bit anxious," said Bas Lukkenaar, media spokesman at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem. "But everything went very well."

Stark, a square-lipped rhinoceros, was born in late October but the zoo has waited until now to introduce him to other species. Lukkenaar said keepers wanted to be sure the calf, who was around 50kg at birth and now weighs more than 200kg, would be robust enough to cope with any "skirmish".

With rhinoceros species endangered, Stark will remain in Arnhem until he is about three years old, when he will be transferred to another zoo as part of a European breeding program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022