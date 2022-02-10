Soon Delhi will have business intelligence, analytic system for bus operations

Delhi government is coming up with a business intelligence tool for development of analytics and dashboard for operations of DTC and Cluster buses in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The objective of the initiative is to aid and assist Transport department and other project stakeholders including Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and Cluster bus concessionaires in monitoring and management of public transit bus operations in Delhi.

The proposed business intelligence tool will need to analyse real time as well as past data and provide a management dashboard view along with trend analysis and patterns on need based requirements.

The tool will be readied by a selected agency for which expression of interest was issued last month. The Transport department operates over 6,000 public transit buses under Cluster Scheme and DTC put together. The buses have been fitted with Global Positioning System/ Vehicle Tracking Devices (GPS/VTD) and equipped with handheld Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) since 2010, for better management and monitoring of the public transit system and in order to enhance the commuter experience.

Further the buses have also been equipped with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and panic buttons. The real time data feed from these buses is being managed and monitored at the central command centre of Transport department.

The ITMS (Intelligent Transport Management System) installed on these buses generates huge amount of data in real time as well there is a large amount of history (past) data available on the servers amassed over previous years of operations.

The GPS devices and ETM generate about 150 GB of transactional data every month, said the EOI document.

Given the volume of real time data, the history data from past operations and amassing of the ticketing data as well, deployment of business intelligence tool can provide dashboard view to management and project stakeholders and also provide various insights into the data on need based requirements, it said.

The tool will be prepared to analyse all this data concerning among other aspects of bus operations like service quality, productivity of DTC and Cluster buses, data analytics on different parameters, monthly, quarterly and annual financial performance of buses.

The DIMTS, a joint venture company of Delhi government and non- profit IDFC Foundation, has sought response from industry players for implementation of the business intelligence and analytic system, through the expression of interest issued by it.

