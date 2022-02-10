Jharkhand Govt approves 11 highway projects worth Rs 858 cr

Jharkhand government on Thursday approved 11 highway projects worth Rs 858 crore including a Rs 337.50 crore elevated road at capital Ranchi.

The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Approval was given for ''four lane flyover/elevated road ... for Rs 337.50 crore '' in Ranchi, a statement from the state government said.

The projects approved include a Rs 73.51 crore project for 22.25 km stretch of Agiya Mor - Pargo-Damodih in Godda district besides a Rs 62.72 crore project in Gumla.

In addition government nod was given for a Rs 68.25 crore project in Dumka and Rs 47.29 crore project in Jamshedpur.

The other projects include Rs 25.02 crore project in Seraikela-Kharsawan, Rs 63.16 crore project in Jamtara and Rs 41.51 crore project in Pakur.

