Punjab: Valuables worth Rs 404.01 cr seized since MCC implementation

Valuables worth Rs 404.01 crores have been seized by various enforcement teams since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in Punjab ahead of assembly polls in the state, informed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Thursday.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:57 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Valuables worth Rs 404.01 crores have been seized by various enforcement teams since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in Punjab ahead of assembly polls in the state, informed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju on Thursday. Giving details in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju today said, "Surveillance teams have seized 45.06 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 25.79 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 315 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 26.59 crore."

Raju revealed that as many as 1,340 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 3,897 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble. "Out of these, preventive action has been initiated against 3,235 persons while remaining would also be brought to book. From a security point of view, 2,148 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Act," he added. He informed that all the 3049 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed. As many as 23,320 nakas are operational across the State, he added.As per the directions of the election commission, Dr Raju said that of the total of 3,90,170 licensed weapons in the state 3,79,133 weapons have been deposited to date. "Whereas, 118 without licenses weapons were seized in the state," he added. Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

