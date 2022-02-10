Left Menu

Gurugram apartment roof collapse: CM Khattar says he is monitoring situation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that he is personally monitoring the situation after a portion of the roof of an apartment in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 10-02-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 23:10 IST
Gurugram apartment roof collapse: CM Khattar says he is monitoring situation
NDRF, SDRF teams are involved in rescue, relief work in Gurugram. (Photo/@mlkhattar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that he is personally monitoring the situation after a portion of the roof of an apartment in Gurugram's Sector 109 collapsed. Taking to Twitter, Khattar said that the administrative officials along with NDRF and SDRF teams are busy in rescue, relief work after a building collapsed in Gurugram.

"Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," said Khattar in a tweet. The roof of a residential highrise reportedly collapsed in Gurugram's Sector 109 on Thursday evening and several people are feared to be trapped in the incident.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been rushed to the Chintels Paradiso housing complex, the site of the mishap and rescue operations are underway. According to Kaushal Kumar, a resident in the building, the incident took place around about 6 pm in the D Tower of the apartment and six floors of the building had collapsed.

"The drawing room area from the sixth to the first floor collapsed. Some area is still gradually falling off," he said. Further, he informed that four families lived in the tower, and only two of the six flats were vacant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022