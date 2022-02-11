Left Menu

Scholz warns Russia of consequences if it invades Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russia of "serious" economic and political consequences should it ramp up military aggression toward Ukraine, while adding that Germany and its allies were ready for dialogue with Moscow and wanted peace. With Russia holding military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following its troop buildup near Ukraine, the stand-off has raised fears of a war in Europe, sending energy costs soaring across the continent, which relies on Russian gas supplies.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-02-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 00:04 IST
Scholz warns Russia of consequences if it invades Ukraine
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russia of "serious" economic and political consequences should it ramp up military aggression toward Ukraine, while adding that Germany and its allies were ready for dialogue with Moscow and wanted peace.

With Russia holding military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following its troop buildup near Ukraine, the stand-off has raised fears of a war in Europe, sending energy costs soaring across the continent, which relies on Russian gas supplies. "What is at stake at the moment is nothing less than preventing a war in Europe. We want peace," Scholz told reporters at a meeting with Baltic state leaders in Berlin on Thursday, calling for Russia to de-escalate.

"Further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine would have very serious political, economic and strategic consequences for Russia," he said. "At the same time, we are ready for serious talks with Russia, for a dialogue on European security issues." The Kremlin denies accusations by the United States and its allies that it was planning to invade its neighbour.

Scholz met Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, who want Germany to play a bigger role in efforts by the NATO military alliance to boost defences against Russia in Eastern Europe. "Our focus is on supporting Ukraine," said Kallas. "De-escalation cannot come at gunpoint and at the expense of Ukraine."

Latvian Prime Minister Karins urged Germany to take "a leading role to lead the European Union and NATO through these difficult times." Scholz is under pressure from the United States to halt a completed pipeline to bring Russian gas to Germany in case of a Russian military incursion into Ukraine.

Scholz has not mentioned the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in the context of consequences he said Russia would face. He had previously said that all options were on the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid COVID surge; Tax wealth to pay for Britain's pension and healthcare spending - think tank and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid CO...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times over Lunar New Year; Olympics-In quest for winter gold, China taps summer sports talent and more

Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022