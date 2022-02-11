Left Menu

Toyota halts production at Kentucky, Ontario plants after COVID protests

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 00:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it is suspending production through Saturday at its plants in Ontario and Kentucky due to supply issues stemming from trucking protests.

The largest Japanese automaker said it is "experiencing multiple dropped logistics routes across the supply base, so it's not isolated to only one or two parts at this point," after the protests snarled traffic between the United States and Canada.

Toyota's production of the RAV4, RAV4 hybrid, Camry, Avalon, Lexus RX and Lexus ES are currently impacted.

