Left Menu

BJP urges govt to bring NRC to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and in part of Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 00:59 IST
BJP urges govt to bring NRC to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and in part of Bihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP MP from Jharkhand on Thursday requested the government to bring the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand, West Bengal and a particular area of Bihar.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Nishikant Dubey (BJP) said the people of the area from where he hailed were troubled by Bangladeshi intruders.

''When we (BJP) had our government in Jharkhand, our chief minister had demanded NRC for a particular district and had asked Centre for NRC to be implemented there.

''I request Government of India thain Jharkhand... and in an area of Bihar and in Bengal, NRC should be brought and this is how we get rid of Bangaladeshi intruders,'' he said.

Criticising the Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision to allow the sale of wire at grocery shops, Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana requested the Maharashtra government to take important decisons.

She also added that state government should not take those decisions which spoils the future of children and women.

K Jayakumar (INC) was of the view that the policy of food should be uniform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid COVID surge; Tax wealth to pay for Britain's pension and healthcare spending - think tank and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid CO...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times over Lunar New Year; Olympics-In quest for winter gold, China taps summer sports talent and more

Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022