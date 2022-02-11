U.S. approves $13.9 billion potential sale of F-15ID aircraft to Indonesia
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 01:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-15ID aircraft and related equipment to Indonesia in a deal valued at up to $13.9 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
Boeing is the principal contractor, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a release.
