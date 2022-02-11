Left Menu

Ford looking at air to move auto parts as alternative to Canadian border blockade

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 04:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 04:03 IST
Ford Motor Co is looking at flying in some auto parts to a plant in Windsor, Ontario that produces engines for popular models, an official representing the auto workers union said on Thursday, as automakers and other manufacturers seek alternatives for moving products caught up in Canadian trucking protests. Protesters have occupied key border crossings https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-canada-border-closures-risk-trade-more-govt-action-is-likely-2022-02-10 between the United States and Canada as part of two-week old demonstrations against pandemic measures and vaccine mandates.

"We are looking at all options to keep our plants running," said a spokeswoman for Ford's Canadian division, which is running plants today in Oakville and Windsor at reduced capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

