Russia says Ukraine talks produce no breakthrough, sees lack of clarity from Kyiv

Russia said the latest round of talks with Ukraine, France and Germany on the conflict in eastern Ukraine fell short of any new agreement on Thursday, and criticised what it called a lack of clarity in the Ukrainian position.

Russian envoy Dmitry Kozak said after a day of talks in Berlin that Ukraine's vision of the future of the separatist-controlled Donbass region was unclear.

