Left Menu

NIA Special court convicts Bangaldeshi operatives of Ansarullah Bangla Team for terror conspiracy

National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Kolkata on Thursday convicted and sentenced an 'Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)' operative Samad Mia for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India. ABT is a banned Bangladesh based terrorist outfit.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-02-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 09:08 IST
NIA Special court convicts Bangaldeshi operatives of Ansarullah Bangla Team for terror conspiracy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Kolkata on Thursday convicted and sentenced an 'Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)' operative Samad Mia for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India. ABT is a banned Bangladesh based terrorist outfit. The NIA court has awarded Mia seven years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 16,000.

Mia (26), hailing from Bangladesh's Sylhet, was convicted under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, stated the court in its order. The case was initially registered by a 'Special Task Force' in Kolkata on November 21, 2017 after the arrest of five members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the city. Four of the arrested members were Bangladeshi nationals and one was Indian. ABT is a proscribed terrorist organization in Bangladesh, the court order noted.

The NIA had taken over the investigation of the case on March 1, 2018, and established that Bangladeshi members of ABT had entered India in 2016 in pursuance of the conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India. The accused persons had travelled and stayed in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai, disguised as labourers, and tried to procure chemicals from a shop in Patna. They had also tried to procure arms and ammunition in Kolkata and established hideouts in Ranchi.

The NIA charge-sheeted all the accused after investigation. Earlier three of the accused had been convicted by the Special NIA Court, Kolkata. Further trials against the remaining one charge-sheeted accused will continue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022