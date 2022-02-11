Left Menu

Action will be taken againt builder in Gurugram apartment's roof collapse case, says local MLA

Local MLA Rakesh Daultabad on Friday said strict action will be taken against the builder over construction material quality in the Gurugram apartment's roof collapse case.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 11-02-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 09:18 IST
Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Local MLA Rakesh Daultabad on Friday said strict action will be taken against the builder over construction material quality in the Gurugram apartment's roof collapse case. Speaking to ANI, Daultabad, who represents the Badshahpur Assembly seat, which covers substantial parts of Gurugram, said action will be taken against the builder over the construction material quality, while a thorough probe will be conducted to find the reasons for the incident.

"We are focussing on rescue completion to save lives right now. I met the person who is partially trapped. He is fine. Two persons are currently trapped in the debris," he said. A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of 'D tower of Chintels Paradiso' housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 had collapsed on Thursday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out the rescue operations on the spot. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that he is personally monitoring the situation.

According to Kaushal Kumar, a resident of the building, the incident took place around 6 pm in the D Tower of the apartment and six floors of the building had collapsed. "The drawing room area from the sixth to the first floor collapsed. Some area is still gradually falling off," he said.

Further, he informed that four families lived in the tower, and only two of the six flats were vacant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

