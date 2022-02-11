Left Menu

In Qingdao: Explore the Spring Festival Vibe

PTI | Qingdao | Updated: 11-02-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 09:33 IST
In Qingdao: Explore the Spring Festival Vibe
Representative image Image Credit: PRNewswire
From paper-cutting to Jiaodong drums, from traditional New Year customs to reunion New Year's Eve dinner, foreign friends from Germany used unique perspectives to show the Chinese Spring Festival to the world, spread Chinese culture and share the treasured memories of Qingdao people.

Contact: Zhu Yiling Tel: +86-532-85911619 Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org

