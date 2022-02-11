Left Menu

JSW Steel crude steel output rises 15% in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 13:18 IST
JSW Steel on Friday reported a 15 percent rise in crude steel production at 16.46 lakh tonne for the month of January.

The company's crude steel production was at 14.32 lakh tonne (LT) in January 2021, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

''JSW Steel reported the crude steel production for the month of January 2022 at 16.46 lakh tonne, that grew by 15 percent Y-o-Y on a standalone basis,'' the filing said.

The production of its flat-rolled products increased by 23 percent to 12.47 LT over 10.14 LT in January 2021.

Its output of long-rolled products registered a growth of 4 percent to 3.74 LT, as against 3.59 LT in January 2021.

The expansion project at Dolvi works, which commenced commercial operations in November last year is gradually ramping up capacity utilization.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group. As one of the country's leading business houses, JSW Group also has other business interests in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

