TPDDL to hold special 'Lok Adalat' for on-spot settlement of power theft, disconnection cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:02 IST
Power discom TPDDL, supplying electricity to consumers of north and northwest Delhi, will hold a special 'Lok Adalat' on February 12 for on-the-spot settlement of power theft and disconnection cases, a statement said on Friday.

The special court organised in collaboration with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) will be held at two places from 10 AM to 4 PM, it said.

The session will be conducted at permanent Lok Adalat on Mata Sundari Lane and Tata Power -DDL's EAC Office in Rohini's Sector-3 in both physical and virtual modes.

Keeping in mind the safety of the consumer, all litigants have been advised to register prior to the Lok Adalat by calling on – 19124 or writing to ''mailto:eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com''eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com, the statement said.

The Lok Adalat will take up cases that are either pending in any court or are yet to be filed. Consumers desirous of settling their power theft cases can either attend in person or through their authorised representatives carrying authorisation letters, photo IDs, and a copy of their theft bill, it said.

