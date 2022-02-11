Russia's oil output edges higher in early February, sources say
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:17 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's oil and gas condensate output increased to 11.07 million barrels per day (bpd) over Feb. 1-10, from an average of 11 million bpd in January, two sources familiar with the data said on Friday.
Russia has been increasing oil production in tandem with the OPEC+ group as global demand recovers. Russia's monthly quota for production increases stands at 100,000 bpd.
Also Read: Germany arrests Russian citizenship suspected of space tech espionage
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement