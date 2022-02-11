Russia's oil output edges higher in early February, sources say

Russia's oil and gas condensate output increased to 11.07 million barrels per day (bpd) over Feb. 1-10, from an average of 11 million bpd in January, two sources familiar with the data said on Friday.

Russia has been increasing oil production in tandem with the OPEC+ group as global demand recovers. Russia's monthly quota for production increases stands at 100,000 bpd.

