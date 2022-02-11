Left Menu

Iran's President Raisi says Tehran "never has hope" in Vienna talks

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:42 IST
Iran's President Raisi says Tehran "never has hope" in Vienna talks
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (File Photo ) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that Iran "never has hope" in nuclear talks in Vienna about reviving a big power nuclear agreement that the United States quit under then-president Donald Trump.

"We put our hopes in the east, west, north, south of our country and never have hope in Vienna and New York," Raisi said in a televised speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022