Iran's President Raisi says Tehran "never has hope" in Vienna talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that Iran "never has hope" in nuclear talks in Vienna about reviving a big power nuclear agreement that the United States quit under then-president Donald Trump.

"We put our hopes in the east, west, north, south of our country and never have hope in Vienna and New York," Raisi said in a televised speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)