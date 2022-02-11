Left Menu

MP: Forsyth Trail Run to be held in Panchmarhi on Saturday

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
In a bid to promote adventure tourism, the Madhya Pradesh tourism department will organise Forsyth Trail Run on Saturday in the dense forests of Satpuda, an official said on Friday.

The trail run is being organized with the help of the state forest department, he said.

"It will be a unique experience for adventure lovers, as they will get an opportunity to explore the jungles during the trail," said Sheo Shekhar Shukla, the principal secretary of tourism and culture and managing director of the MP Tourism Board.

The Forsyth Trail Run will be organized on Saturday from Pachmarhi in the Hoshangabad district. The run will start from Singnama and end at Bison Lodge Pachmarhi, a public relations department official said.

Tourists from Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Vidisha, and Indore will participate in the run, covering a distance of 30 to 40 km in the forest area, the official added.

According to the forest department, the Forsyth trail was named after Captain James Forsyth, who explored the area in 1857-62, forest sources said.

