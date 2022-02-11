Left Menu

Lindiwe Zulu to visit Lavender Hill to assess community’s needs

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 11-02-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 14:53 IST
The department added that this week the officials of the Department held dialogues with the community of Lavender Hill in order to find solutions together. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)
  • South Africa

Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu, will this afternoon visit Lavender Hill in Cape Town to assess the community's needs and investigate how the department, along with other stakeholders, can address social ills in the area.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Social Development said the visit to Lavender Hill is in response to the plea made by Elizabeth Sukers - a Member of Parliament, who, in May last year pleaded with the Minister to address gang-related violence in the South Peninsula areas, especially Hillview and Lavender Hill.

"At the time, Ms Sukers said to the Minister: I would like to invite Minister to accompany me to the gang-ravaged communities of Hillview and Lavender Hill where the body count, week on week, resembles a low intensity civil war," the department said.

In response to the plea, during her budget vote Minister Zulu promised to visit the area.

The department added that this week the officials of the Department held dialogues with the community of Lavender Hill in order to find solutions together.

The public participation programme will take place at Lavender Hill High School in Cape Town this afternoon.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

