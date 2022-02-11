EAM Jaishankar meets his Japanese counterpart in Australia ahead of Quad meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi met here on Friday and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues of mutual interest ahead of a crucial meeting of Quad foreign ministers.

Jaishankar is visiting Australia on his first trip to the country as external affairs minister. He will co-chair with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne the 12th India-Australia foreign ministers' framework dialogue on February 12 besides attending the Quad meeting.

''Good to meet FM @hayashi09615064 in person. Our conversation followed up on two virtual discussions. We prepare for our Annual Summit of Leaders,'' he said in a tweet.

Jaishankar and Hayashi held a telephone conversation on January 14 during which the two ministers exchanged views on Japan-India relations, which marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence, amidst China's growing military presence in the strategically vital region.

Announcing Jaishankar's visits to Australia and The Philippines, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi said he will participate in the fourth Quad foreign ministers' meeting on February 11 in Melbourne along with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the US.

The MEA said it will be an opportunity for the ministers to follow up on their virtual meeting held in February last year and exchange views on regional strategic issues given their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. Beijing is also involved in a maritime dispute with Japan over the East China Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)