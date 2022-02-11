Left Menu

Iranian president says Tehran 'never has hope' in Vienna nuclear talks

Hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday Tehran “never” pins hope on ongoing talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the country's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers. Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in the Austrian capital on Tuesday after a 10-day break, but envoys gave little away as to whether they were closer to resolving various thorny issues.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 11-02-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:52 IST
Iranian president says Tehran 'never has hope' in Vienna nuclear talks
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (File Photo ) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday Tehran "never" pins hope on ongoing talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the country's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in the Austrian capital on Tuesday after a 10-day break, but envoys gave little away as to whether they were closer to resolving various thorny issues. "We put our hopes on the east, west, north, south of our country and never have any hope in Vienna and New York," Raisi said in a televised speech commemorating the 43rd anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He said Iran would rely on its domestic economic potential rather than expect support from overseas and from the nuclear talks with world powers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday there was still a long way to go before the deal could be revived.

Raisi said: "Our foreign policy is balanced. Looking toward the West has made the country's relations unbalanced, we need to look at all countries and capacities in the world, especially our neighbors."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022