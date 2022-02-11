Left Menu

Delhi: Portion of building collapses in Bawana's JJ colony, 3 of 6 trapped under debris rescued

A portion of an old building at JJ colony in Delhi's Bawana collapsed on Friday. As per the police, three of the six people feared to be trapped under the debris have been rescued so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:02 IST
Portion of building collapses in Bawana's JJ colony. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of an old building at JJ colony in Delhi's Bawana collapsed on Friday. As per the police, three of the six people feared to be trapped under the debris have been rescued so far. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer North District Brijendra Yadav said, "At least six persons were feared trapped in the debris after a portion of an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ colony. Out of six people, three were rescued later."

He further informed that the rescued persons are out of danger. Rescue operation at the site is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

