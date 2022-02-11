Left Menu

Delhi: DCW takes cognisance of video depicting brutal assault on girl, issues notice to Police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR and arrests in the case where a girl was brutally beaten in the city's Paschim Vihar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 17:19 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR and arrests in the case where a girl was brutally beaten in the city's Paschim Vihar. The Commission was approached by the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and some residents of the locality who alleged that the girl was being held captive and tortured by the accused who they stated as a drug addict.

The residents also provided the Commission with CCTV footage which clearly showed a man chasing the girl and brutally beating her in public. It can be seen that the girl is trying to run away from the man who is attacking her with sticks and shoes. The locals said that girl's life was in danger and informed that the merciless beatings were a common occurrence. Seeing the severity of the matter and for ensuring the safety of the girl, the Commission has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking FIR and arrest of the accused in the matter.

The Commission has asked the Delhi Police to investigate the matter and furnish details of arrests. They have also been asked to ensure the victim's safety after her rescue. The Delhi Police has been given 48 hours to provide a detailed action taken report in the matter to the Commission. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "I am very agitated after seeing the CCTV footage as the man can be seen mercilessly beating the girl. I thank the RWA representatives and residents of the locality who brought the matter to our notice. Delhi Police must register an FIR and ensure safety for the girl. The Commission shall try and get to the root of the matter and help the girl in all possible ways." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

