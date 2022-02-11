NCB arrests 22 people in 4-month long pan-India operation against purchase of drugs through darknet

In a 4 month long pan-India operation against the purchase of drugs through the darknet in the country and abroad, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested 22 persons from different states of the country. "People have been arrested from Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Assam, and West Bengal. Drug purchase in the country and abroad through darknet has also been disclosed", said the NCB.

An NCB official too has been arrested for helping the mastermind of the drug syndicate. As per the NCB, this operation was being run for the last four months and people from outside the country, too, are involved in the syndicate",

