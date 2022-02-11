Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:23 IST
Situation in Afghanistan 'natural concern' for neighbouring countries: Govt tells LS
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The situation in Afghanistan is of natural concern for neighboring countries like India and in broad terms the central Asian countries share the same concerns and similar objectives, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday.

India in January hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format which was attended by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

To a question in Lok Sabha by TMC member Saugata Roy over the broad consensus on Afghanistan at the Central Asia Summit, Muraleedharan said, ''The issue of Afghanistan was discussed during the summit and the situation in Afghanistan is of natural concern for neighboring countries like India and central Asian countries and I would say that in broad terms we share same concerns and similar objectives.'' India and the five Central Asian countries also decided to establish a joint working group on Afghanistan, the minister said.

''The Delhi declaration which was issued after the summit it reflects the broad consensus on Afghanistan including humanitarian assistance, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, preserving the rights of women and children and minorities,'' he added.

It was decided that leaders of India and Central Asian countries would hold a summit-level meeting every two years and the next summit was expected in 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

