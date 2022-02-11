Russia's VEB could sell Rusal stake as aluminium prices soar
Russian state lender VEB is considering selling its 3.15% stake in aluminium producer Rusal as aluminium prices near record highs, Russia's RBC media outlet reported on Friday, citing a VEB executive.
VEB purchased the stake during Rusal's Hong Kong public offering.
