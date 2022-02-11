Left Menu

Russia's VEB could sell Rusal stake as aluminium prices soar

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian state lender VEB is considering selling its 3.15% stake in aluminium producer Rusal as aluminium prices near record highs, Russia's RBC media outlet reported on Friday, citing a VEB executive.

VEB purchased the stake during Rusal's Hong Kong public offering.

