Services delayed on Delhi Metro's Red Line

Metro train services from Inderlok to Pitampura (Red Line) witnessed a delay on Friday, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:19 IST
Metro train services from Inderlok to Pitampura (Red Line) witnessed a delay on Friday, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC). However, the DMRC did not mention the reason for the delay in services on the above-mentioned stretch on the Red Line.

Services are normal on all other lines, added DMRC. "Red Line Update Delay in services from Inderlok to Pitampura. Normal service on all other lines," said a tweet from DMRC. (ANI)

