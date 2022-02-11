Gurugram building collapse: Out of the 3 trapped under debris, search for third underway, says District Collector

Gurugram District Collector (DC) Nishant Yadav on Friday said that a total of three people were trapped under the debris of the housing complex where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed yesterday. Talking with ANI, he said, "A total of three people were trapped out of which body of a woman was recovered yesterday. Today we've rescued one more person and he is fine and admitted to the hospital. We're looking for the third person; we suspect that she'll not survive."

He further informed that the committee constituted to investigate the incident has been asked to submit its report within a week. "We inquired about the incident from the local authorities. For detailed investigation, we have constituted a committee which will be headed by the Additional District Magistrate of Gurugram and asked him to submit the report within a week's time," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that an FIR has been registered in the case. " Two DSPs (Deputy Superintendent of Police) will investigate the matter. Will not spare the culprit," he said. A case has been registered against builder Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, Ashok Solaman and others under Sections 304a and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the FIR, the deceased's husband said the incident allegedly occurred due to negligent and sub-standard construction work done by the Chintels group and the contractor of construction. (ANI)

