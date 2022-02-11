Left Menu

Aarogya Setu users can now generate Ayushman Bharat Health Account number using the app

Aarogya Setu users can now generate their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number using the app.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:43 IST
Aarogya Setu users can now generate Ayushman Bharat Health Account number using the app
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Aarogya Setu users can now generate their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number using the app. "Now Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number can be generated on Aarogya Setu," said a tweet from the official account of the application.

Over 21.4 crore users of the application will now be able to create their 14-digit unique ABHA numbers using Aarogya Setu. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has currently generated 16.4 cr ABHA numbers. Aarogya Setu will help amplify this further.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities. Aarogya Setu is a mobile application for contact tracing and dissemination of relevant medical advisories to contain the spread of COVID-19 and can be downloaded from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

