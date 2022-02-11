Left Menu

Delhi: Four bodies recovered from debris of building collapsed in Bawana's JJ colony

At least four dead bodies have been recovered from under the debris of the old building that collapsed at JJ colony in Delhi's Bawana collapsed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:00 IST
Portion of building collapses in Bawana's JJ colony. Image Credit: ANI
"Four dead bodies recovered from under the debris after an old building collapsed in Bawana's JJ colony," Delhi Police said.

The search operation is still underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

