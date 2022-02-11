Left Menu

Maha BJP MLA highlights farmer distress, power transformer mismanagement

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:18 IST
Maha BJP MLA highlights farmer distress, power transformer mismanagement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers are facing financial and electricity woes in Maharashtra's Aurangabad region, while some 500 transformers are lying idle with the state electricity board, BJP MLA Prashant Bamb said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, he said a faulty transformer must be replaced within 48 hours as per discom rules, but farmers were not getting one even after one-and-half months.

He said he visited a store house and found some transformers from the 2019 batch lying idle, which meant they had completed over half over of their 5-year life without being used.

He said the current system of getting permission from the head office of MSEB for replacing a transformer must be changed and local units must have the authority to do the needful so that farmers are not left in the lurch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022