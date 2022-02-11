J-K: Explosion heard in Jammu's Shastri Nagar; sparks erupted from power transformer says SSP

Left Menu

An explosion was heard in the Shastri Nagar area of Jammu on Friday, following which Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli clarified that sparks erupted from a power transformer, causing a fire in the garbage lying beneath it.

"In Sanjay Nagar area of Shastri Nagar, sparks erupted from a power transformer due to which garbage lying beneath it caught fire. In fire flames, something exploded which may have been any inflammable material causing the sound," Kohli informed.

Police are present at the site, he added. (ANI)

