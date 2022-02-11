Left Menu

Punjab election: Arvind Kejriwal to be on a 7-day Punjab tour from Feb 12

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a Punjab tour from February 12 to 18, ahead of the state assembly election.

11-02-2022
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a Punjab tour from February 12 to 18, ahead of the state assembly election. Kejriwal will reach Amritsar Saturday evening, as per the information.

He would be campaigning for AAP candidates in various parts of the state including Amritsar, Jalandhar and Mohali from Sunday till February 18. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

