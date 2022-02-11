Left Menu

India now leading maker of switchgear: Official

Per capita emission of CO2 in India is much less than in other developed countries, Dewagan said. Among the G20 countries, India has proved to be one of the torchbearers who have been trying to reduce carbon emissions, Dewagan said.

India has become a leading manufacturer of switchgear and the government will offer a lending hand to support the industry, a senior official said on Friday.

There is immense scope for shifting to smart switchgear too along with maintaining sustainability, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Vivek Kumar Dewagan said.

"It is very satisfactory to see that India has become one of the leading manufacturers of switchgear. We intend to lend a supporting hand to the industry, ranging from setting up manufacturing units to investing in revamping the entire infrastructure," Dewagan said at a session with ICC members on the switchgear and controller industry.

He said that expectations of consumers have increased post-pandemic.

"We are slowly moving away from fossil fuel. India has set the target to become Net-Zero by the year 2070. Per capita emission of CO2 in India is much less than in other developed countries,'' Dewagan said. Among the G20 countries, India has proved to be one of the torchbearers who have been trying to reduce carbon emissions, Dewagan said.

