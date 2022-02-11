WHO's Tedros urges African countries to back continental drugs regulator
Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:57 IST
The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday urged African countries to back efforts to set up an African medicines regulator.
Speaking at a news conference in South Africa, Tedros added that continental institutions like the planned African Medicines Agency were important because they could cut costs and help fight counterfeit or poor-quality drugs.
