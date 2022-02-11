WHO's Tedros urges African countries to back continental drugs regulator

The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday urged African countries to back efforts to set up an African medicines regulator.

Speaking at a news conference in South Africa, Tedros added that continental institutions like the planned African Medicines Agency were important because they could cut costs and help fight counterfeit or poor-quality drugs.

