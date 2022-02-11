Scoreboard: 3rd ODI, India vs West Indies
West Indies Innings: Shai Hope lbw b Siraj 5 Brandon King c Suryakumar Yadav b D Chahar 14 Darren Bravo c Kohli b Prasidh 20 Shamarh Brooks c Shreyas Iyer b D Chahar 0 Nicholas Pooran c Rohit b Kuldeep Yadav 34 Jason Holder c Rohit b Prasidh 6 Fabian Allen c Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 0 Alzarri Joseph c Kohli b Prasidh 29 Odean Smith c Dhawan b Siraj 36 Hayden Walsh c Rohit b Siraj 13 Extras: (LB-4,W-9) 13 Total: (all out in 37.1 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-25, 3-25, 4-68, 5-76, 6-77 , 7-82, 8-122, 9-169, 10-169.
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 8-1-41-2, Mohammed Siraj 9-1-29-3, Prasidh Krishna 8.1-1-27-3, Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-51-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-17-0.
