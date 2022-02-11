BJP to write to Conrad for clarification on Cong joining MDA

The BJP on Thursday said it has not taken lightly the issue of Congress joining the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), which it backed to power in 2018 and said a formal letter will be sent to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in this regard.

BJP Meghalaya in-charge Chuba Ao said the party's 'Congress Mukt campaign' is valid for the state and hence the party will seek clarification from the chief minister. The BJP executive meeting held here during the day took the decision to seek the clarification, he said.

"Congress Mukt Bharat is already taking place and Congress Mukt Meghalaya is also in process," Ao said.

. Five MLAs of the grand old party joined the MDA on Feruary 9 but said that they will continue to be in the Congress. Once a formidable opposition in the state Assembly with 17 MLAs, the Congress was left with the five MLAs after 12 legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the TMC in November last year. "As a coalition partner of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance we were not informed of the development. Today we have taken a decision that we will write a letter to the chief minister seeking clarification on the Congress MLAs joining the MDA government," BJP state chief Ernest Mawrie told PTI.

Ao said the BJP is a national party and heading the government at the Centre. ''So we expect the Meghalaya chief minister to inform us about Congress joining MDA at least as a courtesy. ''Although we have only two MLAs in the House we expect that information about who come into the alliance and who leave ought to be made known. We are confused," he said.

Asked if BJP is happy with the development, Mawrie said, "We are not supporting the Congress, it is the Congress which is supporting us. That is their weak point." BJP is part of the MDA.

A feedback on the Congress joining the BJP-backed MDA has already been sent to top leaders of the saffron party in Delhi and their response are awaited, he added.

