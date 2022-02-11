Chennai: Customs seizes 2.766 kg gold worth Rs 1.20 crore, 2 arrested

The Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 2.766 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.20 crore, said Customs on Thursday.

Two male passengers have been arrested in connection with the case who had arrived from Dubai and Colombo.

The seized gold was found stitched in the undergarments in the form of Gold paste. (ANI)

