Left Menu

Chennai: Customs seizes 2.766 kg gold worth Rs 1.20 crore, 2 arrested

The Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 2.766 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.20 crore, said Customs on Thursday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:30 IST
Chennai: Customs seizes 2.766 kg gold worth Rs 1.20 crore, 2 arrested
The recovered gold with the Customs. (ANI/twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 2.766 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.20 crore, said Customs on Thursday.

Two male passengers have been arrested in connection with the case who had arrived from Dubai and Colombo.

The seized gold was found stitched in the undergarments in the form of Gold paste. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022