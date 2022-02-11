IRCTC to resume service of cooked food in all trains from Feb 14

Acknowledging the requirement of traveling passengers and observing the COVID lockdown restrictions across the country, IRCTC is all set to resume the services of cooked food in trains. The restoration of cooked food has been done as per guidelines received from the Railway board.

"Cooked food has already been restored in 428 trains. Of the total number of trains, cooked food had already been restored in 30 per cent by December 2021, 80 per cent by January 2022 and the remaining 20 per cent shall be restored by February 14, 2022," the official communication by the railways said. "Cooked food on premium trains (Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto) had already been restored in December 2021. Ready to eat meals would also continue," the official communique read.

It is notable that the catering services were suspended as safety measures in view of the Coronavirus pandemic were in place since March 23, 2020. With a decline in COVID-19 positivity rate in the country, Ready To Eat meals were started in trains in the month of August 5, 2020. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) a PSU of the Ministry of Railways has been at the forefront of providing premium services to passengers of Indian Railways. (ANI)

