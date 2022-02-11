Left Menu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Friday that the government has decided to introduce four tribal languages namely, Mising, Rabha, Tiwa and Deori as a medium of instruction from classes one to five.

Assam govt to introduce 4 tribal languages in schools for classes 1-5
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Friday that the government has decided to introduce four tribal languages namely, Mising, Rabha, Tiwa and Deori as a medium of instruction from classes one to five. "We have decided to introduce Mising, Rabha, Tiwa and Deori languages as a medium of instruction from classes one to five. It was a demand from these communities to introduce these languages as a medium of instruction at lower primary school level," said Pegu while talking to ANI.

He said that the module will be multilingual. "While teaching Rabha language, textbooks will be prepared in such a way that students can simultaneously learn Assamese or English," added the minister. Pegu said that the government is trying to introduce these languages as a medium of instruction this year itself, though it is dependent on technical factors like the preparation of textbooks.

"Schools and teachers proficient in the aforementioned languages will be identified for the preparation of textbooks. Otherwise, these languages will be introduced in 2023," he added. (ANI)

