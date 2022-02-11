Left Menu

Won't spare culprits, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Gurugram House collapse incident

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the authorities concerned will not spare the accused involved in the Gurugram house collapse incident.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:15 IST
Won't spare culprits, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Gurugram House collapse incident
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the authorities concerned will not spare the accused involved in the Gurugram house collapse incident. Speaking to ANI, Vij said, "An FIR has been registered in the case. Two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) will investigate the matter. We will not spare the culprit."

Gurugram District Collector (DC) Nishant Yadav on Friday said that a total of three people were trapped under the debris of the housing complex where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed yesterday. Talking with ANI, he said, "A total of three people were trapped out of which body of a woman was recovered yesterday. Today we've rescued one more person and he is fine and admitted to the hospital. We're looking for the third person; we suspect that she'll not survive."

He further informed that the committee constituted to investigate the incident has been asked to submit its report within a week. "We inquired about the incident from the local authorities. For detailed investigation, we have constituted a committee which will be headed by the Additional District Magistrate of Gurugram and asked him to submit the report within a week's time," Yadav said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022