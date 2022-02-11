Mumbai Narcotics Cell seizes drugs worth 1 crore, arrests one Nigerian

The officials of Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell on Thursday arrested a Nigerian drugs peddler from the Andheri area of Mumbai with 407 grams of cocaine. The recovered cocaine is worth about Rs 1 crore (Rs 1,22,10,000) in the international market.

The Narcotics Cell official had received information that a group of Nigerians was coming to Mumbai to sell drugs. The accused peddler was produced in the court today where the court sent him to police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)