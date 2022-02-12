Left Menu

Ensure sufficient coal for state power plants: Gehlot to officials

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:46 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed his officials to ensure the availability of a sufficient quantity of coal power plants so that power generation is not affected in the state.

While reviewing the coal supply situation in the state, Gehlot asked the energy minister and additional chief secretary (Energy) to go to Delhi for proper coordination at the level of the concerned central ministries.

He said constant contact should be maintained with the Union Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited to increase the supply of coal, an official release said.

The chief minister said the officers of the Energy Department should regularly review the arrangements for the allocation of new coal blocks, smooth transportation and storage of coal for smooth generation and supply of electricity in the state.

