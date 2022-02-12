Ontario court grants injunction to end U.S.-Canada border blockade
An Ontario judge on Friday granted an injunction to end the blockade of North America's busiest international land border by protesters opposed to coronavirus restrictions.
An Ontario judge on Friday granted an injunction to end the blockade of North America's busiest international land border by protesters opposed to coronavirus restrictions. The judge said the injunction would come into effect at 7 pm ET (0000 GMT) on Friday evening to give individuals time to clear the area.
The blockade on the Ambassador Bridge, ongoing since Monday, has cost Canada's automotive industry hundreds of millions of dollars, plaintiff Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association said in its Feb. 10 submission to court. On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a provincial state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-protests-enter-third-week-sophisticated-demonstrators-dig-2022-02-11, calling protests in Ottawa and Windsor a "siege."
