Kaziranga National Park carries out controlled burning of forest

ANI | Kaziranga (Assam) | Updated: 12-02-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 08:48 IST
Visual from the Kaziranga National Park (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
"It is a habitat management practice being done in Kaziranga and other national parks. It's done between February 2nd week- March 1st week," Bhaskar Deka, DFO Nagaon told ANI.

"The burning of grasslands is carried out annually. It also provides an additional benefit: better visibility of wildlife for tourists and better visibility of poachers for the forest personnel. The burning of grassland is carried out in stages so that there are sufficient areas with tall grass left to act as a cover for smaller wildlife," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

