Kaziranga National Park carries out controlled burning of forest

Kaziranga National Park carried out controlled burning of the forest "to prevent unwanted grass from expanding further".

"It is a habitat management practice being done in Kaziranga and other national parks. It's done between February 2nd week- March 1st week," Bhaskar Deka, DFO Nagaon told ANI.

"The burning of grasslands is carried out annually. It also provides an additional benefit: better visibility of wildlife for tourists and better visibility of poachers for the forest personnel. The burning of grassland is carried out in stages so that there are sufficient areas with tall grass left to act as a cover for smaller wildlife," he added. (ANI)

