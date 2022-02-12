Unnao murder case exposes SP's real face: Anurag Thakur

Left Menu

Condemning the Unnao murder case, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the involvement of Samajwadi Party leader in the murder of a Dalit daughter shows SP's real face.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the Unnao murder case, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the involvement of Samajwadi Party leader in the murder of a Dalit daughter shows SP's real face. Thakur also assured that the accused involved in the case will not be spared.

"It is a sad and unfortunate incident. The involvement of the SP leader in the incident shows the real face of the Samajwadi Party. No one will be spared. It is the BJP government that does justice," the minister told ANI. A probe has been initiated to look into allegations of negligence by police personnel after the body of a 22-year-old girl from Unnao, who was missing for over two months, was found in a septic tank at a vacant plot here owned by a late former minister's son Rajol Singh on Thursday, the District Magistrate informed.

The decomposed body was found wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a septic tank. Last month, the deceased girl's mother Rita Devi alleged that Rajol Singh, (son of late ex-minister Fateh Bahadur Singh) forcefully took her daughter.

Late former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh has been accused of murdering and kidnapping the 22-year-old girl by the family of the victim. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded answers from police for allegedly delaying the investigation in the case.

"The person whom they are saying belongs to SP has died 4 years ago. Police should answer why they took so many days to act on the matter. We are with the victim's family and their demands should be fulfilled," Akhilesh Yadav said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

