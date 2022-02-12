Left Menu

Mizoram: BSF seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 6.52 crore, one Myanmar national held

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth over Rs 6.52 crore and apprehended two drugs peddlers including a Myanmar national in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Friday (February 11).

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:05 IST
Mizoram: BSF seizes Yaba tablets worth Rs 6.52 crore, one Myanmar national held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth over Rs 6.52 crore and apprehended two drugs peddlers including a Myanmar national in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Friday (February 11).

The troops recovered 1,30,492 numbers of Yaba tablets weighing about 12.8 kg in possession from them.

The apprehended persons were identified as 49-year-old Samir Dev who is hailing from Assam's Cachar district and Myanmar national 36-year-old Solomon. Based on specific BSF input regarding a deal of Narcotics, 38 battalions of BSF and Excise and Narcotics department of Kolasib district had jointly launched operation near Chhimluang village on National Highway - 306 in Kolasib district and foiled the dealing of Narcotics Yaba tablets by detaining two persons.In a press statement, BSF stated that the market value of the seized Yaba tablets is estimated at Rs 6,52,46,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022